Twice is Nice: East Prairie boys’ basketball closes conference play

By Kayleigh Rahn

The seventh and eighth grade boys’ basketball teams each won twice last week over Bement and Cerro Gordo.

Seventh Grade

Tuesday, Dec. 13

EP-50; Bement-8

Every player on the seventh boys’ roster scored during a lopsided match up with Bement. The Hornets won 50-8.

Jalen Quinn (three rebounds) was the top scorer with 12 points.

Dylan Homann (one rebound), Connor Lewis (two rebounds), Peyton Armstrong (one rebound), Preston Brown (one rebound), Thomas Brown (three rebounds), and Jayden Gaines each posted four points.

James Parsley (one rebound), Patrick Pierce (one rebound), Landon Banta (two rebounds), Caden Baer (three rebounds), Riley Nolan (two rebounds), John Hegarty (seven rebounds), and Haven Hatfield added two points each.

Thursday, Dec. 15

EP-43; CG-36

The seventh graders continued their winning week topping Cerro Gordo 43-36.

Again it was Quinn (five rebounds) who led in scoring with 20 points, Armstrong followed with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Hatfield (four rebounds) added six points, Pierce posted three, and P. Brown (four rebounds) had two.

Eighth Grade

Tuesday, Dec. 13

EP-39; Bement-16

The East Prairie eighth graders posted a big win over Bement 39-16

Michael Calderon (seven rebounds) had nine points, Nathan Koester (four rebounds) posted eight, and Grant Hardwick (two rebounds) added seven points.

Tytus Rennert put together five points, and Donovan Chester (three rebounds) had four points.

Ben Tiezzi (four rebounds), Clayton Hausmann, Cole Cunningham (three rebounds) had two points each.

Amir Sykes grabbed five rebounds, Aiden Beachy pulled three, and Rohan Patel had two.

Thursday, Dec. 15

EP-42; CG-25

There was no question in the Cerro Gordo matchup when the eighth graders topped the Bulldogs 42-25.

Calderon (seven rebounds) posted 14 points, and Chester (seven rebounds) tallied nine. Hardwick (four rebounds) had seven points, while Cunningham (two rebounds) and Rennert (one rebound) added six points each.

Koester grabbed four rebounds, and Beachy nabbed one.