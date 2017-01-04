Warriors rebound for home victory over Judah Christian

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys’ basketball team struggled on the boards dropping their first game of the year at Broadlands this past Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Tuscola fell to the Villa Grove/Heritage giving up a fourth quarter run fueled by turnovers and the lack of rebounds falling 57-52. Coach Matt Franks however went to work the next day urging the Warriors to hit the boards with more passion. The extra attention to the little things quickly paid dividends as the Warriors rebounded with a dominating 54-30 victory over Judah Christian on Friday, Dec. 16.

Senior Ray Kerkhoff and junior guard Dalton Hoel responded combining to grab 13 rebounds including five on the offensive end alone in the Judah game. That total was up by five boards from the VG game skirmish, and the team doubled their output hauling in 31 rebounds total. They also took care of the ball lowering their turnovers by seven.

Friday, Dec. 16

Tuscola 54; Judah Christian 30

Kerkhoff led the way in the scorebook as well accounting for a season high 18 points in the win. The big man erupted early scoring 12 points in the first quarter twice quickly putting back a pair of offensive rebounds. The offensive outburst in the paint by Kerkhoff opened up the outside for the rest of the Warriors. Junior Tyler Meinhold was the first to take advantage hitting a pair of threes to go with the inside attack helping the Warriors to a 19-3 advantage at the first horn.

Senior Jaret Heath was the next to step outside the arc hitting a three ball early in the second. Classmate Lukas Hortin then did some damage on the move twice driving the lane for buckets as the Warriors opened up an 18-point lead handing coach Franks a lead entering the break. Heath and Hortin donated 17 points to the cause scoring nine and eight, respectfully, in the game.

Meinhold was at it again after the half draining his third trey of the game en route to a season best nine-point outing. Hortin added another pair of short jumpers. Heath and Hoel found their ways to the basket as well in transition. Hoel posted an impressive stat line scoring seven points while grabbing a game high seven rebounds. He also dished out a team high three assists and swiped a pair of steals. The well rounded offensive attack and another single digit limiting defensive all but ended the suspense as the Warriors entered the fourth on top by twenty nine 48-19.

––The full story can be found in the Dec. 21, 2016, edition of The Tuscola Journal.