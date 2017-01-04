School board hears spooky tales from North Ward students

By Kayleigh Rahn

The Tuscola schools’ board of education meeting took a dark turn on Monday, Dec. 19.

Sure, it’s not exactly the haunting season–that was in October, of course, but the school board members were treated to some of the work done by Mrs. Beth Linstead’s fourth graders who created ghost stories using the district’s new Chromebooks.

Linstead and District Technology Director Shannon Smith shared the students’ collaborative ghost stories with the board to showcase the effective use of the Chromebooks, or laptop computers, inside the classroom within the teacher’s common core curriculum and the district’s new technology curriculum.

The common core standards being met include using internet research and collaboration with others to produce a writing project along with adding audio to a writing project to enhance the finished product.

“With just this project we were able to check off a lot of tech skills,” Smith said. “We did the project and I went through and checked off the tech skills. We didn’t design the project to go with these; it’s just a very natural process.”

After reading two ghost stories with her reading class, Linstead requested Smith’s help to set up the project using Google Drive, which allowed the students to collaborate and write original ghost stories together.

Once the stories were written, the students read their work aloud for Lindstead, recorded the final draft of the stories, and added sound effects to create audio books.

“When Mrs. Smith told us we were getting (the Chromebooks) at first I didn’t know about the technology and I needed help to coordinate them, but now I wish I had them on the kids’ desks all the time, but we don’t have enough for everyone yet,” Linstead said.

After the planning phase the student partners were able to work on the document together by just typing; and, using Google Docs, Smith and Linstead were able to log onto their papers and give live feedback as they were working.

“I can guide these students with formative assessment as they are writing,” Smith said.

“I have never had a class in my entire life that came in, logged on to their computers and we had complete, total silence,” Linstead said. “I never heard a sound for 55 minutes. I had to stop them 30 minutes into it to have them take a break, look away from the screens, and stretch. I expected three or four paragraphs and usually I hear the questions of ‘how long does this have to be?’ However, they turned in several pages; these were real books with chapters.”

––The full story can be found in the Dec. 21, 2016, edition of The Tuscola Journal.