Oh Deer: Sale Street reindeer larger than life

By Kayleigh Rahn

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen.

Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen.

But this year not even Rudolph is the favorite reindeer to make an appearance this holiday season.

The deer taking over the talk about town sits at just over 15 feet tall at the intersection of Niles and Sale streets just outside of downtown Tuscola.

Sale Street resident Brandon Hahn created the massive yard decoration after searching for project to display this holiday season.

“I’ve done a bit of woodworking, so I was looking online for a new project and came across this pattern in the Windfield magazine,” he said. “Austin Apgar, my employer, owns the house and the lot, so I thought since I had a lot big enough I’d give it a shot.”

Hahn says he fast tracked the project, taking just three days to complete the four-legged creation. He says he used six sheets of plywood and a gallon and a half of white paint.

“It stand at more than 15 feet tall,” he said. “The pattern said just under 16 feet tall, but I didn’t drop a tape measure next to it after I had it together.”

As far as feed back goes Hahn says the kids’ reactions are the best.

“The little ones especially, seeing their reactions make the work worth it.”

He said several neighbors were out watching him put the final pieces together just a few weeks ago.

“They were trying to figure out if it was a moose or a reindeer,” he said. “I’ve had people stop by. A few nights I’ve heard whooping and hollering and when I’ve looked out the window it’s just people taking photos.”

He the plans to build and second reindeer and a sleigh, but he says he won’t quite get to that this year.

“That’s in the works–maybe next Christmas,” he said.

“I’ve always lived in the country, so I’ve never had house where I could showcase what we’ve been working on, so this is neat for me too.”