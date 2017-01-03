Bosch, Mattingly selected as DAR, SAR Good Citizens

The Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution would like to announce this year’s selection of Good Citizens. Each year since 1937 the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, DAR has recognized the outstanding high school senior of each of our county’s schools who most closely represents the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The DAR Good Citizen Program reflects two of the missions of the National Society which are education and patriotism.

Selected for the DAR Good Citizen Award is Sophia Fishel from Arcola, Shandon Herschberger from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, Faith Morris from Shiloh, Will Bosch from Tuscola, and Jaclyn Young from Villa Grove.

The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recognizes the SAR Good Citizen Award. Selected this year is Lucas Hutton from Arcola, Kimberly Davis from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, Lauren Steele from Shiloh, Ashley Mattingly from Tuscola, and Isaiah Poe from Villa Grove.

The DAR/SAR Good Citizens, families, and friends will be honored February 18, 2017 at a luncheon at the Newman Methodist Church.