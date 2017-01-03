Back in the Day–Dec. 7, 2016

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 5, 2006

Douglas County officials sworn in at a courthouse installation ceremony included District 3 board member Marlene Lincoln, District 7 board member Tom Glenn, District 5 board member Don Munson, Judge Mike Carroll, County Clerk Jim Ingram, Sheriff Charlie McGrew, and Treasurer Bobbi Murray.

On Friday, Nov. 24 hundreds of Tuscola residents were enjoying a beautiful sunny afternoon in Memorial Stadium, many clothed in short sleeves watching the Warriors win a state football title. Seven days later the first storm of the winter season was well upon the city, serving up an appetizer of icy rain before offering a several-inch main course of snow.

Six-year old Kiera Bialke of Tuscola was donating a full foot of her two-foot tresses to Locks of Love, an organization that collects human hair to make wigs for people stricken with cancer and other diseases. Stylist Jacqui Wingstrom of Orginally Yours did the honors.

20 YEARS AGO

Dec. 3, 1996

Local residents honored at the recent Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving luncheon included Randy Hastings of the Tuscola Review, Kaye Little for Miss Tuscola pageant help, Dori Stenger for service at the Tuscola Public Library, Lyn and Tim Kohlbecker for 3-on-3 basketball tourney organization, Alan Batts for Halloween haunted house help, Donna and John Hoel for use of sound system and volunteer efforts at community events.

Bill Munro was recently named the new general manager for Factory Stores of Tuscola outlet mall.

Local volunteers and apprentices of Bricklayers Local No. 8 of Illinois gathered Nov. 29 to start laying foundation for the new section of BETHS Place.

There was a lot of swearing going on as newly elected and incumbent Douglas County officials were duly sworn in Dec. 2 at the courthouse. Taking part in the proceedings were Judge Frank Lincoln, board member Merle Greger, re-elected board members Dale Bateman and Ernest Bartholomew, re-elected coroner Joe Victor, new state’s attorney Diane Sipich, and new circuit clerk Julie Mills.

Unity just nipped the Lady Warriors, 46-43, for the consolation title of the Mt. Zion Lady Brave Classic.

30 YEARS AGO

Dec. 16, 1986

Illinois State Scholars from Tuscola High School included Mike Clapper, Drew Hoel, Brad Heinz, Lisa Alexander, Kristin Ray, Marne Babcock, and Michelle Beeson.

Richard and Kelly Whittington of Tuscola announced the birth of a daughter, Caitlin Marie, born at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 1, 1986 at Mercy Hospital in Urbana. Caitlin weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz.

The Tuscola Christmas Bureau delivered gift boxes to 126 families in town this holiday season.

Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Randolph of Tuscola were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at their home. The couple married on Dec. 26, 1936.

Marke Hatfield made five free throws and Matt Washburn added a basket and three free throws in the final minutes of play Friday night to help Tuscola defeat Cerro Gordo 66-60 in its conference opener.

40 YEARS AGO

Dec. 2, 1976

Santa arrived in all his splendor Saturday morning, touring Rte. 36 and the business district in a pony-drawn sleigh. He was accompanied by Miss Tuscola Merci Izquierdo and Mayor Chris Hill. The mayor opened the festivities by presenting Santa with a key to the city.

Veterans in Douglas County received a total of $808,392 from the U.S. Veterans Administration during the fiscal year ending July 1, 1976. The largest amount of this was paid in disability compensation to service-disabled veterans.

Tuscola never trailed as they slammed Shiloh 84-62 in the season opener last Tuesday. Ken Hogue paced the Warriors with 21 points, followed by Greg Weaver with 16.

50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 1, 1966

The decision of the Douglas County Riding Club to disband this past month marked an end of an era in the annals of Tuscola’s history. Founded in the 1930s, the Riding Club was known throughout Illinois and the surrounding states for its two and three-day society horse shows.

Beta Sigma Phi candidates for queen of the sorority’s annual charity ball to be held New Year’s Eve at the Tuscola Elks Lodge were Mrs. Thomas Hale, Mrs. Jerry Jolley and Mrs. Richard Bean.

Smith Shoes, which for the past nine years had been operating from the store at 123 W. Sale Street, recently completed moving in with The Matinee Store just across the street.

TCHS students that were chosen to perform in the district music festival at EIU included band members John Cox, Pam Ponder, Rodney Voyles, Debby Summerlot and Joe Wilhelm; and chorus members Stephanie Dumas, Margaret Kresin, Susan Nuccio, and Janet Broady.