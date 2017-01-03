Life Skills curriculum moves to 1-to-1 digital classroom at TCHS

By Kayleigh Rahn

Suzanne Rominger’s Life Skills classroom at Tuscola Community High School has transformed quite a bit over the past few weeks.

Rominger’s class received a $1,200 grant from the Champaign-Urbana Elks Club, Arlen Francis Klein Trust, to purchase six Chromebooks, laptop computers, to use for their course work.

“Over the summer one of the parents of one of my students informed me of a possible line to some money for our classroom,” she said. The parent urged Rominger to apply for the grant at the beginning of the school year.

“I explained the new program (Life Skills) in my classroom, an interactive curriculum designed for kids with disabilities to teach them life skills,” Rominger explained.

“Each student is at a different level, so I can teach at the Smartboard to the highest level, which you should do, because you want to give them as much as you can, then they can follow along at their own pace on their Chromebook. It hones in on what each student needs.”

Rominger admitted sometimes classroom work becomes difficult due to of the wide range of needs within the students–some are non-verbal who need help with vocalization while other students are working toward improving their math skills.

“There is independence for the students, but our aids are there when they need help,” Rominger said. “They can move at their own pace, which allows them to avoid becoming bored and to continually learn. When you feel like you’re learning you do better, and then you want to continue to do more. The interactive program allows the successes to happen.”

Previously, the classroom had three desktop computers; however, the laptops allow the students to work at their desks and have the ability to run updated programs including Flash.

Before the Thanksgiving Break, Rominger was working with her classroom aids to create Google Classroom, a program that will allow Rominger to immediately track the progress of each student, grade papers digitally, and communicate with students online.

“I can give them pre- and post-tests to track their development and see where their skills are improving or may need more improving,” she said. “We were having to do everything on pencil and paper before, which becomes really difficult for them. Now they will come in, grab their Chromebooks, and that is their notebook for the day. Their assignments will come through that program.”

––The full story can be found in the Nov. 30, 2016, edition of The Tuscola Journal.