Lady Warriors too much for Villa Grove

By Lenny Sementi

Coach K’s group travels well–no matter where they play, and with Villa Grove so close Tuscola’s girls’ basketball team fed off a big black pack contingent that took to the road.

“It was great seeing a Tuscola crowd at VG especially some of our program’s alumni,” stated the coach. “Our girls were stoked, and the crowd added to their energy.”

Emma Henderson erupted on the offensive end early and never looked back. The senior joined with her sophomore point guard Natalie Bates to score a combined 33 points. Bates scored eight of her 12 points in the first frame, while Henderson added a season high 21 points to her stat totals. The senior opened the first eight minutes of action with a three ball and ended it the same way. Sandwiched in between were three field goals. She hit another trey early in the second stanza en-route to a 17-point first half effort outscoring the entire Villa Grove squad by two points and helping the Warriors to a 41-15 advantage at the break.

Junior Alexis Koester hit a three in the second as well, and sophomore Grace Dietrich converted a pair of field goals as the Warriors turned Lady Devil miscues into transition points. Dietrich was the third Tuscola player in double digits scoring a career high 10 points. She hit a short jumper in the third and was good on 4 of 4 from the charity stripe in the fourth. Classmate Lexi Russo found her way to the line before the break for a pair of free throws and ended the night with six points to her credit.

“We came out swinging with early steals and a fast pace on offense, and I felt VG really had no answer,” Kohlbecker commented. “Natalie and Emma got the ball rolling and never allowed us to let up, we shared the ball and kept turnovers to a minimum.”

Kohlbecker called off the dogs on offense in the second half but kept the heat turned up on the defensive end limiting VG to just 14 points after the break in a 61-29 drubbing. Cassie Russo found her way to the hoop twice after the half scoring four points, while Ashton Smith hit a bucket in the paint as well in the third.

––The full story can be found in the Nov. 30, 2016, edition of The Tuscola Journal.