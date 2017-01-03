Lady Hornets close regular season with wins over LSA

By Kayleigh Rahn

The seventh and eighth grade girls’ basketball teams closed their regular season with wins over LSA Thursday, Nov. 17.

The seventh grade Lady Hornets came out on top 34-14, while the eighth graders won 39-10.

“Our defensive pressure was too much for the girls from LSA,” Coach Beth Pugh said. “We were able to put a lot of pressure on them and get some turnovers that we converted into offense for us.”

For the seventh grade win, Ella Boyer and Sophie Kremitzki posted eight points each, while Abigail Pettry put up six. Katie Dean added four points to the effort, and Kyla Gough, Marley Good, Isabelle Wilcox, and Taylor Musgrave had two points apiece.

The seventh grade ended their regular season with a 20-2 record and 7-0 in the conference.

For the older Lady Hornets, Hope Dietrich and Marissa Russo had 12 points each. Brynn Tabeling put up eight, Kendal Morgan put together five, and Chloe Lee added two.

The eighth grade ended their regular season at 17-5 and 6-1 in the conference. The eighth grade started regional play Monday, Nov. 28 at Paris-Mayo Middle School.