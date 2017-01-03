East Prairie boys put together winning week

By Kayleigh Rahn

The East Prairie boys’ basketball teams closed an undefeated week with wins over LSA and Tri-County.

Seventh Grade

Monday, Nov. 21

EP-49; Tri-County-11

Every seventh grade Hornet found his way to the hardwood during a matchup with Tri-County.

Jalen Quinn (four rebounds) led the team with nine points, and Peyton Armstrong put together eight. Patrick Pierce (three rebounds) posted six points, while Thomas Brown (one rebound), Connor Lewis (one rebound), and John Hegarty (one rebound) had four points each.

Landon Banta (one rebound) hit a three pointer. James Parsley (one rebound), Caden Baer (two rebounds), Riley Nolan (three rebounds), Haven Hatfield (three rebounds), and Jayden Gaines added two points each. Preston Brown (three rebounds) hit one free throw, and Dylan Homann grabbed three rebounds.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

EP-43; LSA-21

Quinn had a big game against Decatur LSA posting 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Hatfield added to the win with six points and three rebounds. Parsley (two rebounds) and Baer had four points each, while Nolan (one rebound) contributed three. Pierce (one rebound), Lewis, and P. Brown (one rebound) had two points each.

Brown grabbed four rebounds, Banta had two, and Gaines and Hegarty nabbed one.

Eighth Grade

Monday, Nov. 21

EP-39; Tri-County-1

Cole Cunningham led the Hornets in the victory over Tri-County with 10 points and four rebounds.

Tytus Rennert (one rebound) and Michael Calderon (three rebounds) had six points each. Grant Hardwick (three rebounds) and Amir Sykes (one rebound) added four points apiece, while Aiden Beachy (one rebound), Matthew Erickson, Nathan Koester (three rebounds), and Donovan Chester (three rebounds) posted two each. Creed Yets (three rebounds) added one free throw; Clayton Hausmann grabbed one rebound.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

EP-52; LSA-11

A big, balanced offense was key for the eighth grade team’s win over LSA.

Hardwick had nine points and three rebounds, while Calderon (four rebounds) and Chester (two rebounds) posted eight points each. Sykes (four rebounds) put up six points for the Hornets, and Yets (six rebounds) and Koester (two rebounds) had four each. Ben Tiezzi (one rebound) added three points. Beachy (two rebounds), Hausmann (three rebounds), Erickson, Cunningham, and Rennert (one rebound) had two each.