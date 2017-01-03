Franks’s squad building for February

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys’ basketball team’s goals for the upcoming season are simple–work hard and get better everyday.

“It’s easy; we want to get better everyday. Our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” stated head coach Matt Franks. Gone from last year’s regional roster is just one senior starter, but that was Nick Bates. Bates was a big cog in the Warriors’ offense scoring 464 points ending his career as one of the best ever to don the black and gold.

However, Coach Franks welcomes back five players that started more than 50 percent of the games from a year ago and eight letter winners. The coach will look to lean on the four seniors that return to the floor to fill the offensive void left by Bates. Kaleb Williams and Ray Kerkhoff were next in line in the scoring department offering Coach Franks an inside and out offensive attack this season.

Kerkhoff was second on the scoring list a year ago with 251 points most of which came in the low post and first in field goal percentage making 62 percent of his points. Williams held down the third spot on the stat sheet with 215 points to his credit. He is more of an outside attack hitting a team high 60 threes draining nearly 40 percent. The duo also did some damage on the boards combining for nearly 250 boards.

Lukas Hortin hit the century mark a year ago scoring 100 points on the year despite battling some injuries. The speedy guard will be solid out front but will also do his share of work in the lane. His ability to drive to the hoop should give opposing defenses issues allowing other players to come open for uncontested shots. Jarrett Heath may not donate as much to the point totals, but the scrappy forward will be the one doing the dirty work. Heath is relentless on defense and around the hoop fighting for rebounds.

Another speedy guard Dalton Hoel highlights the junior class. Hoel ran the point last season and played a great deal in his freshman year as well. He was second on the team in both steals and assists, hit 17 threes, and should also be able to score in transition. Classmate Tyler Meinhold spent some time on the varsity floor late in the season last winter. Meinhold has a good outside shot and will also be stronger on the defensive end after a solid year in the weight room.

––The full story can be found in the Nov. 30, 2016, edition of The Tuscola Journal.