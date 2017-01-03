School board talks 2017 taxy levy, district-wide test scores

By Angelica Cataldo

The Tuscola Community Unit School District Board approved a tentative tax levy plan for 2017 at the Monday, Nov. 28 meeting.

Superintendent Michael Smith said the tax levy would increase about 5 percent, but the final draft for the levy would not be officially approved until December.

Smith said if everything goes as planned, the school district would see an aggregate tax levy of about $4,774,414.

“We certainly want to ask for what we can get,” Smith said. “We don’t want to gouge people or ask for more than we need.”

The levy would be increasing by 0.0304, and would not be active until July of 2017.

Smith said he believes the tax levy would be one of the answers for the district’s transportation issue, as the levy is estimated to extend taxes to about $221,417 for that department.

Seven out of eight members of the board also signed to approve the Enterprise Zone Tax Abatement Resolution, which is a plan to block off a certain amount of commercial property for larger companies to do business with Douglas County exclusively.

Smith said that Douglas County looks forward are most often led by Tuscola efforts. He also said that the initiative would take a while, but believes the plan is in the district’s benefit.

“If this helps bring business into the county, I support it,” Smith said.

During the principals’ reports, the standardized test scores for the elementary, middle, and high school were presented.

Brad Allen, Carol Munson and Jason Wallace were in agreement that the district-wide math scores needed improvement, and suggested looking to improve the math curriculum in the future.

For Tuscola Community High School, 21 percent of student who took ACT in 2016 were considered college ready in regards to the math portion, and 24 percent of students who took the ACT were considered college ready in regards to the science portion of the test.

These scores are below the state standards of 41 percent for math and 36 percent for science.

––The full story can be found in the Nov. 30, 2016, edition of The Tuscola Journal.