City Council receives proposals for old North Ward lot

By Craig Hastings

There were two proposals received in response to the city’s efforts to sell the property at the corner of East Sale Street and North Niles Avenue, once the site of the first North Ward School.

One of the proposals would have the city deed the property over to an unnamed contractor. In return the contractor would guarantee an estimated $4.5 million dollar finished build project that would generate property tax revenues. In theory the city over time would pay themselves back for the estimated property value of the site and thereafter continue to forever realize the property tax benefits. The second proposal was from the Champaign County Housing Authority. The CCHA offered a onetime purchase payment of $265,000 for the site.

The council decided during the Monday, Nov. 28 meeting they will study both proposals and vote on one at a future council meeting.

The council then discussed the future of their employee health insurance options. As with so many other private and public health care plans, the City is facing a dramatic increase in premiums if they vote to stay the course of their current Health Alliance plan. Treasurer Alta Long took the lead in the search for other options that would save the city the burden of nearly $100,000 in increased costs and at the same time would also raise the employee contributions. The council voted to accept a new HMO plan that would save the city an estimated $60,000 in increased premiums. At the same time the employee contributions will increase via their co pay responsibilities. An employee with a “Family Plan” currently might pay up to $600 per year in co pay costs. Under the new proposed HMO plan that same employee might pay up to $3,000 per year but will not see a monthly premium increase deduction from their paycheck with the new plan.

The council discussed a proposal from the Tuscola Kiwanis Club that would allow the club to hold an event that would allow Tuscola residents to bring in their electronic devices that they no longer use and wish to discard. The event would coincide with the club’s annual paper shredding event. They are requesting $350 from the city to pay for one of the two trailers needed to haul the electronics away. The club is also asking for assistance with advertising costs promoting the event.

In other business the council: