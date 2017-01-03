Tschopp named November Rotary Student of Month

Tuscola Community High School senior Lindsey Tschopp, daughter of Dana and Steve Tschopp, was selected as Tuscola Rotary Club’s November student of the month. She has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked first in her class of 82.

Lindsey is a four-year member of Key Club and is working as social media editor for the group in her senior year. She was inducted into National Honor Society during her junior year and is now serving as president. She is a scholastic bowl co-captain, and has been involved with FCCLA during her four years at TCHS. Lindsey also joined Science Olympiad during her junior year.

For four years, Lindsey participated in the ICTM regional and state math competitions.

Outside of school, she has been a steady member of 4-H and is serving as president during the 2016-2017 year, and she served as an election judge this past election cycle. She has also been an altar server, CCD teacher, youth group member, and participant of Catholic HEART Workcamp.